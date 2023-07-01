Gardaí investigating fire at historic Limerick property

Gardaí are investigating after a fire at a historic property in Limerick city.

Emergency services attended the scene of the property, the Sailors’ Home, on O’Curry Street at around 1am on Saturday.

A statement from gardaí confirmed no injuries were reported and an examination of the scene was due to take place.

The owners of the property, Shannon Foynes Port Company, released a statement to say it “deeply regrets” the damage caused to the property.

“This is a building with rich architectural heritage and part of the DNA of maritime activity in Limerick, dating back hundreds of years.

“Our priority now is to make the building safe. Once that is achieved, we will assess the extent of the damage,” the company said.

They also thanked emergency services for their efforts in tending to the fire.