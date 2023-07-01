Primary school kids learn life-saving skills

By Suzanne Pender

A GIFT that could possibly help to save a life was gratefully accepted by sixth-class pupils at Tinryland NS recently, when they undertook an introduction to a first-aid course.

Frances Byrne from the nearby Suantraí Montessori and After School kindly donated the introduction to first-aid course to sixth-class pupils at Tinryland NS, who got a real insight into those very important life skills.

“I just thought it was a nice present to give the children, life skills that they can take with them going into first year,” said Frances.

“I’m 22 years in business and you always have to keep up to date with your first-aid skills and first responders certificates, so I know how important it is to be aware. I also know a lot of the children and their families, so it was something I wanted to do for the school,” she adds.

The course was very much led by the children themselves, who had questions about such topics as choking and what to do, how to manage cuts and bleeding and what to do if they come across a loved one collapsed or in need of urgent medical attention.

The children were also shown the basics of CPR and made aware of their own nearby defibrillator in Tinryland village, where it is located, how to open it and what to do.

The introduction to first-aid course was given by tutors David Gahan and Evelyn Murphy from Focus Training Health and Safety, based in Tullow.

“It was really about preparing them if they ever came across an incident in their lives that they would have some knowledge … it’s absolutely no load to carry,” said Frances.