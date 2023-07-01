Teagasc launches new advisory programme

By Suzanne Pender

THE Signpost Advisory Programme was launched by Teagasc in the Wicklow/Carlow/Wexford Advisory Region recently at the Orchard Centre in Tinahely, Co Wicklow.

The launch was attended by a cross-section of representatives from the farming and agri-business community in the three counties. This new advisory programme will complement existing advisory services and programmes already being provided to farmers in the region.

The programme is designed to support and enable farmers to farm more sustainably with an emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from their individual farms, thus contributing to the overall national effort by the agricultural and food sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030.

The programme will be an extension to the existing Signpost (Farmers for Climate Action) Demonstration Farm Programme that has established a network of more than 120 demonstration farms around the country, including eight in the Wicklow/Carlow/Wexford advisory region, in collaboration with 65 industry partners.

The programme will provide individual farmers with greater access to support and tools to help them to adopt the appropriate practices and technologies on their farms that will impact on the emissions from their farm.

This is a free advisory service and available to all farmers across all enterprises. The aim of the programme is to give all farmers the confidence to adopt new and existing technologies and production systems that will allow them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while maintaining and improving farm profitability.

The programme will utilise an exciting new sustainability digital platform called AgNav), which is being developed collaboratively by Teagasc, ICBF and Bord Bia. This new AgNav platform will allow farmers to ‘know my number’ by calculating and assessing the sources of emissions on their individual farms.

Speaking at the launch, Teagasc regional advisory manager Ger Shortle said: “It’s great that we have two experienced signpost advisers working in collaboration with our industry partners across the region to achieve our climate goals. Good management will be the foundation of every plan and, with the advisors’ help, farmers can make a plan that suits their farm, cutting both emissions and costs.”

At the launch, dairy farmer Shay Ryan, who farms near New Ross, and John Pringle, a beef farmer from Aughrim, explained the benefits of adopting new practices that are positive for climate and farm sustainability. They shared their experiences of getting involved in the programme.

Two signpost advisers have been appointed in the Teagasc Wicklow/Carlow/Wexford advisory region to directly support this new programme. Both bring a wealth of experience to their new roles.

Colm Doran is from Monamolin, Co Wexford with a dairy and beef farming background. He graduated from UCD in 2013 and completed a masters in horticultural education through the Teagasc Walsh Scholarship programme in 2015. He later taught at Kildalton Agricultural College and prior to his appointment as a signpost adviser worked as a dairy adviser in Gorey, Co Wexford.

Eoin Woulfe is originally from Co Limerick and graduated from UCD with degree in agricultural science in 1996. Eoin began his career with Teagasc as a REPS adviser in Co Clare and has worked as a dairy adviser in Dungarvan and Baltinglass, and as a drystock adviser in Enniscorthy, Gorey and Tinahely. In 2020, he took up a drystock advisory position in Oak Park, Carlow before taking up the signpost role.

Both advisers are available to work with farmers across the region and stress the importance of getting signed up for the programme as the first step. To sign up for the Signpost Advisory Programme, check out the Teagasc website or contact your local Teagasc adviser or advisory office.