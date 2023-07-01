Teenager killed in collision in Co Cork

Saturday, July 01, 2023

Muireann Duffy

A teenager has been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Co Cork.

The crash took place at around 1am on Saturday on the M8 at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, a teenage boy, was killed in the collision.

The driver of the vehicle and three passengers were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 30s, was also taken to hospital. Gardaí described her injuries as serious.

Local diversions have been put in place while a forensic examination of the scene is carried out.

Gardaí confirmed the matter has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) as one of the vehicles was subject to an interaction with gardaí prior to the collision.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, including video footage, to contact Mitchelstown Garda station on 025-848 33, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

