Bagenalstown swimming pool is alive and well!

Carlow native Kathryn Thomas was recently standing in for Ray Darcy on his RTE Radio 1 show. During the show, she interviewed committee members from an outdoor pool in Co Laois. During the interview Kathryn commented that she thought the outdoor pool in Bagenalstown was closed. The club wants Kathryn and everyone else from near and far to know that the outdoor pool in Bagenalstown is very much open and growing from strength to strength each year since its formation in 1947. The club is open to the public each year from the beginning of June to the end of August from 11am-9pm, seven days a week. The last session each day from 8-9pm is for adults only. The pool is closed each day from 1-2pm.