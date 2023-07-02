Clay mound at Carraigbrook estate needs to be levelled for play area

By Suzanne Pender

A LARGE mound of clay in Carrigbrook housing estate needs to be levelled off, but just who is responsible?

That was the question posed at the June meeting of Carlow Municipal District when cllr Adrienne Wallace asked about the mound at the Tullow Road development, which she described as “quite high” and in “need of levelling off so the area is more accessible for kids to play”.

“The developer seems to think he needs some sort of okay from the council to carry out work on it,” said cllr Wallace.

Housing officer Brian O’Donovan stated that while the council had bought the houses “we haven’t bought the estate”, adding the developer is required to carry out the conditions of the planning permission, which includes roads and lighting. Mr O’Donovan stated that there are 180 houses planned for the area, not all of which are completed, and the next phase is yet to be done.

“We work closely with planning on the matter,” he assured members.