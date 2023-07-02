Council house price up by €30,000

A CO Carlow couple were shocked to discover that buying their own home had increased by €30,000 in the last few months. A t the recent county council meeting, cllr Willie Quinn raised the issue of a family who have been living in a council house for 51 years, taking great pride in their home.

He said that the family had decided to make enquiries about buying the house through the council’s tenant purchase scheme, only to discover it would cost €75,000, when similar houses in the area were purchased for between €45,000 and €50,000.

“They have paid their rent for so long and kept the place immaculate,” cllr Quinn argued. “There’s people who leave their houses in a horrendous state and the council has to spend a fortune to get them back. This is so wrong.”

Housing officer Brian O’Donovan stated that the tenant purchase scheme is based on market value and on a person’s income.