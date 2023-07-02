Daa staff information compromised in cyberattack – reports

The pay and benefits details of nearly 2,000 staff members of the operator of Dublin and Cork Airport, Daa, were compromised due to a recent cyberattack on professional service provider Aon.

As The Sunday Times reports, a spokesperson for Daa confirmed that as a result of a recent cyberattack on Aon, a third-party provider, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised.

Daa was one of many global companies affected last month by the attack on the file-transfer software tool MOVEit, used by Aon, the newspaper added.

Daa and AON did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

Victims of the cyberattack include US government agencies, the UK’s telecom regulator, and energy major Shell, all of whom have been hit by a security flaw in Progress Software’s MOVEit product discovered in May. -Reuters