Dublin Airport staff salary data compromised in cyberattack

Sunday, July 02, 2023

Some financial information linked to Dublin Airport staff has been compromised by a cyberattack on provider company Aon that also affected various other firms, the airport’s operating company said on Sunday.

“DAA can confirm that as a result of a recent cyber-attack on Aon, a third-party professional service provider, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised,” a DAA spokesperson said in a statement.

The Sunday Times reported that the attack on file-transfer software tool MOVEit, used by Aon, affected nearly 2,000 Dublin airport staff, as well other agencies and companies in the US and UK.

The cl0p ransomware gang has claimed to be behind the hacking of MOVEit.

AON did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“DAA is offering support, advice and assistance to employees impacted by this criminal cyber-attack,” the airport operator said, without giving further details.

