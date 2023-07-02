Graiguecullen three-bed in prime location on market for €179K

It’s all about location and 13 Chapel Street, Graiguecullen is a great neighbourhood to live in. This three-bed end- of-terrace property has a large side garden, in a prime location in Graiguecullen, with off street parking and walking distance to all amenities. This property has one bedroom on the ground floor and benefits from a side entrance to small rear courtyard, and block shed for storage. All amenities are close by, including shops, schools, the local church and you are minutes from both Carlow town centre and the inner relief road for access to main routes. BER: E2. Price: €179,000. Contact Kehoe Auctioneers today to arrange a viewing 0599131678/[email protected].

