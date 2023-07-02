Man dies after going overboard on ferry travelling from Belfast to Scotland

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has died after going overboard on a ferry travelling from Belfast to the Scottish village of Cairnryan on Saturday evening.

A full investigation into the incident is currently under way, led by Police Scotland.

Stena Line said the “man overboard” incident took place at around 6pm as its Superfast VIII vessel approached its destination of Loch Ryan Port.

“Emergency response procedures were initiated, including the launch of Stena Line’s onboard fast response craft,” it said, adding that the alarm was raised with the coastguard and Police Scotland.

Emergency services attended the scene and a search and rescue operation was launched.

Police Scotland said in a statement to PA that the man was taken to University Hospital Ayr, where he was pronounced dead.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident remain ongoing, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances,” a spokesman said.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Stena Line vessel resumed its sailing schedule at around 8.30pm.