  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man dies after going overboard on ferry travelling from Belfast to Scotland

Man dies after going overboard on ferry travelling from Belfast to Scotland

Sunday, July 02, 2023

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has died after going overboard on a ferry travelling from Belfast to the Scottish village of Cairnryan on Saturday evening.

A full investigation into the incident is currently under way, led by Police Scotland.

Stena Line said the “man overboard” incident took place at around 6pm as its Superfast VIII vessel approached its destination of Loch Ryan Port.

“Emergency response procedures were initiated, including the launch of Stena Line’s onboard fast response craft,” it said, adding that the alarm was raised with the coastguard and Police Scotland.

Emergency services attended the scene and a search and rescue operation was launched.

Police Scotland said in a statement to PA that the man was taken to University Hospital Ayr, where he was pronounced dead.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident remain ongoing, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances,” a spokesman said.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Stena Line vessel resumed its sailing schedule at around 8.30pm.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man due in court over two-car Cork crash after passenger dies

Sunday, 02/07/23 - 9:47pm

Popular radio host swaps microphone for priesthood

Sunday, 02/07/23 - 6:51pm

No proposals for staff redundancies or selling assets at RTÉ, Minister says

Sunday, 02/07/23 - 6:30pm