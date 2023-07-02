Popular radio host swaps microphone for priesthood

Stephen Maguire

One of Ireland’s most popular radio presenters has swapped a life behind the microphone for a life serving God.

Shaun Doherty was one of the country’s top DJs thanks to his popular chatshow on Donegal’s Highland Radio which aired for almost 30 years.

But the well-known broadcaster has just been ordained to the priesthood in Co Derry.

Shaun was officially ordained on Sunday by the Bishop of Derry, the Most Reverend Donal McKeown.

Six years ago Mr Doherty decided to embark on new projects and quit his job behind the microphone.

But even family and friends were left shocked when Shaun announced that he was studying to become a priest.

He was later ordained a Deacon at St Paul’s Basilica in Rome in 2022 where he has continued his studies.

Fr Shaun Doherty with Bishop Donal McKeown after his ordination in St Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry. Photo: NW Newspix

At his ordination on Sunday at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry city, Bishop McKeown warned the newly ordained Rev Doherty of the challenges ahead.

He said there is much healing to be done in the Irish church because so much power was abused in the past.

“By a life of prayer and generosity, of courage and honesty, you actually can be a fabulous advertisement for Jesus,” he told Rev Shaun.

Around the world, friends of Shaun’s joined together in prayer as he received the Sacrament of Holy Orders.

Among the many poignant moments of the ceremony was Rev Shaun being vested by his cousin, Fr Daniel Doherty, who is based in Scotland.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent in England in 1964, Rev Doherty’s late parents Mary and George were from Derry and Inishowen.

In a recent interview with The Net Diocesan newspaper, he said that Columba Community founder Fr Neal Carlin was hugely influential in his decision to follow the call to God.

The late Fr Carlin of Inishowen was also the founder of White Oaks Rehabilitation Centre.

Rev Shaun also said he wanted to help people who are suffering from addiction and those who have issues with anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

He said: “I look forward to being involved in the lives of people. I particularly feel that I would like to be with people on the margins. There are so many issues and problems today, so many feeling hopeless.

“Hopefully, my story will be a source of encouragement for people that there is always hope because of the goodness of God. His love and generosity is boundless and never ends.”

Fr Shaun Doherty received an applause from fellow priests after his ordination in Derry. Photo: NW Newspix

After his ordination a reception was held for family and friends of Rev Shaun in the Iosas Centre and Celtic Prayer Centre near Muff on the Donegal/Derry border.

Rev Shaun will celebrate his first Mass in St Columb’s Church in Derry’s Waterside, on Monday, July 3rd, the Feast of St Thomas the Apostle, at 7.30pm.

He is expected to serve in the Derry Diocese once he has been ordained.