Summer camp season ‘as Gaeilge’ begins this week

By Suzanne Pender

IT MIGHT be the season of summer colleges and the bean a tí in the traditional Gaeltacht hotspots of Connemara and West Kerry, but Glór Cheatharlach is embarking on its own bumper summer programme ‘as Gaeilge’ for young people!

Catering for all ages from tiny tots to teenagers over three weeks in July, all the events are fully booked, with many names on the reserve lists.

First up and running this first week of July is Coláiste Samhraidh, which is an intensive one-week Irish language course for 40 young people from fifth class to third year taking place from 9.30am to 3pm and based at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach. As well as the classes each morning, the afternoons offer a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, where participants under the guidance of their teachers get opportunities galore to use the language in diverse recreational situations.

Campa na nÓg, the Junior Camp, will be the attraction for the four to five-year-olds on the second week of July, with 25 tiny tots heading to Áras na nÓg for a week of fun activities ‘as Gaeilge’, with a local mystery bus tour also on the agenda.

Finally, it will be the turn of the extremely popular Campa Samhraidh for primary school children from 17 to 21 July. Based at Gaelscoil Cheatharlach, 80 children will enjoy the best of fun and a host of activities, including art and craft, indoor and outdoor games and sports, a visit to the cinema and a day trip to Wells House and Gardens, Co Wexford.

The Carlow Irish summer programme is organised by Glór Cheatharlach with a team of teachers and leaders – all vetted in accordance with legislation – on hand to conduct packed and varied programmes of events suitable for the various age groups throughout the three weeks.

All activities and interaction will be conducted ‘as Gaeilge’ and where necessary explained in English, while everyone will be encouraged to enjoy and speak as much Irish as possible during their time at the Irish summer camp in Carlow.

For further information on the summer programme or any aspects of Irish in Carlow, please contact Glór Cheatharlach on 085 1340047, 087 2857048 or [email protected].