What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Plans for RTÉ and budget speculation are among Sunday’s front page stories.

Like many of the papers this week, the Sunday Independent focused on ongoing issues at RTÉ following the fallout from the payments scandal, reporting the Cabinet will take an “unprecedented move” to use special powers to look into the broadcaster’s accounts.

The Irish Sunday Mirror reads: ‘Tubs’ Cus: Scrap TV Licence’, reporting that Ryan Tubridy’s cousin, comedian David McSavage, has called for an end to the annual fee.

The Irish Mail on Sunday claims the Government wants to ‘split RTÉ in half’, which the paper reports would lead to up to 400 redundancies and a capping of all salaries at €176,000.

Finally, the Business Post‘s headline reads: ‘McGrath and Donohoe set to woo voters with €5bn budget package’, speculating it will comprise €1 billion in tax cuts and at least €4.2 billion in spending measures.

In Britain, French riots, killer asbestos in schools and taxpayer funds directed to removing asylum seekers were among the stories making the front pages of the papers on Sunday.

The Independent continues to report on the riots in France, saying there were more than 1,300 arrests on Friday night.

The Sunday Times says 10,000 people have been killed by asbestos in schools across the UK.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express reveals hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds has been given to organisations fighting to remove asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The Sunday Telegraph says hundreds of miles of overheard power cables and pylons will be fast tracked in an effort to reach net-zero targets.

The Sunday Mail say Met Police officers at London Pride have been banned from wearing badges that commemorate fallen officers.

The Sunday Mirror looks into the Stephen Lawrence murder case, with the paper talking to one of Lawrence’s best friends who accused the Met Police of “sabotage”.

And the Daily Star says Britain is facing an invasion of “boozed up hornets” who like to sip beer and wine.