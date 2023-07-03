Call for new by-laws to prevent illegal parking at beauty spots

By Suzanne Pender

TOUGHER by-laws need to be put in place to protect some of Co Carlow’s most treasured beauty spots, with illegal camping, littering and the danger of fires all posing a threat.

The Nationalist understands that last month a number of caravans parked at Clashganny, Borris for some days forced the closure of the public toilets and caused serious issues with littering in the area. The presence of this illegal parking greatly affected numbers visiting this popular beauty spot and in turn had an impact on businesses in the area.

It is understood the caravans have now moved on, but the experience has prompted calls for greater protection of these significant locations.

“It is my intention to bring a notice of motion to the next council meeting to bring in by-laws which can stop issues like camping and fires being lit beside large forest areas, which is very dangerous,” said cllr Willie Quinn.

“Clashganny is our local swimming pool and it needs to be protected. Right along the Barrow Track we need to be protecting and looking after these areas,” he added. Cllr Quinn pointed out that local company Go With the Flow alone attracts over 2,000 people annually to the area, to enjoy a wonderful range of water activities.

Cllr Quinn paid tribute to the swift action taken by all stakeholders when the issue arose in Clashganny.

“Brian O’Farrell of Carlow Chamber organised an online meeting with myself and cllr Tommy Kinsella, Waterways Ireland, the garda superintendent and a number of people from the area. It was a very good meeting with a lot of issues raised,” said cllr Quinn.

“We need stronger by-laws and hopefully my notice of motion will receive support from all members,” he added.