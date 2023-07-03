Gardaí investigating alleged assault find body in waters below Slieve League

By David Young, PA

Gardaí investigating an alleged assault in Co Donegal have recovered a body in the waters around the cliffs of Slieve League.

The alleged assault was reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs area of Co Donegal on either Saturday, June 24th or Sunday, June 25th.

A major search operation was initiated on the mountain and the coastal waters below it in the days following the report.

Gardaí said the body was recovered from the water early on Monday with the assistance of the Coast Guard.

The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a postmortem examination will take place, gardaí said.

A man and a woman arrested last week in connection with the alleged assault were later released without charge.

The man aged in his 30s and woman aged in her 20s had been detained at garda stations in Co Donegal.

Gardaí have established an incident room at Ballyshannon Garda station.

They have again appealed to anyone travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Slieve League between the afternoon of June 24th and the evening of June 25th and who observed any activity that drew their attention to come forward.

Any road users travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, have been asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.