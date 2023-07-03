Go-ahead given for 18 new homes in Carlow town

PLANNING permission has been granted for a new housing development of 18 homes off the Tullow Road in Carlow town. Carlow developer JC Brenco Development Ltd received planning permission to construct the homes at Friars Green.

The development will include six semi-detached dwellings, three terrace blocks, each with four houses, along with on- and off-street parking for 39 vehicles.

The application attracted a significant number of objections, the vast majority from residents in The Orchards, which borders the development site. In a templated objection letter, residents citing issues of traffic congestion, and overcrowding in the Tullow Road area. Residents also pointed to loss of privacy for households in The Orchards, with the proposed two-storey developments overlooking some bungalows.