A briefing on the Rathvilly Masterplan will take place at the end of the month.

Vision Rathvilly 2040 – Public Realm plan is designed to provide the pathway for investment in the public realm in the town.

Those who attend the meeting on Monday 31 July at 7.30pm at St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly will learn about the vision and goals for the plan and proposed strategies.

For more information, email [email protected]