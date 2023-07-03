Two forest walks in Carlow to get €34,000 for upgrade works

By Suzanne Pender

TWO local amenities are set to benefit from over €34,000 funding announced this week under the Our Rural Future programme.

Clogrennane Woods will receive €28,800, with €5,760 allocated to upgrade trails within the woods and a further €23,040 for a new car park. Kilbranish Forest Loop is set to receive €5,760 for the resurfacing of its car park entrance.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor warmly welcomed the funding.

“I’m delighted that Carlow is set to receive more than €34,000 for forest parks, walking trails and outdoor amenities. The majority of the funding will go to the significant upgrade of Clogrennane. This is hugely welcome,” she said.

“Carlow has beautiful walking and cycling trails for people to enjoy and Clongrennane is very popular. I would encourage everyone in the community to make use of the local walking trails. Not only is it important for physical health, it’s also hugely beneficial to our mental health.

“The upkeep of the amenities also helps the local economy as it entices more visitors to the area,” she said.