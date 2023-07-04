Attractive bungalow close to Carlow town up for sale at €285K

Farnans in Ballickmoyler, Carlow is an attractive detached bungalow standing on c. 0.51 ha (c. 1.25 ac) of mature gardens and offering c. 1257 sq.ft. of modern living accommodation. Approached by automated gates via a hard core driveway from the public road. Situated in a picturesque setting c. 5.9km from the village of Ballickmoyler, c. 13.8km to Carlow town and c. 15.2km Athy. Accommodation comprises: Reception Hall, Sitting Room, Kitchen/Dining Room, Utility, 3 Bedrooms (Master ensuite), Shower Room. BER: C2. Price: €285,000. Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son, 059 913 2500. More information here.