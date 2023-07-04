  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Attractive bungalow close to Carlow town up for sale at €285K

Attractive bungalow close to Carlow town up for sale at €285K

Tuesday, July 04, 2023

Farnans in Ballickmoyler, Carlow is an attractive detached bungalow standing on c. 0.51 ha (c. 1.25 ac) of mature gardens and offering c. 1257 sq.ft. of modern living accommodation.  Approached by automated gates via a hard core driveway from the public road.  Situated in a picturesque setting c. 5.9km from the village of Ballickmoyler, c. 13.8km to Carlow town and c. 15.2km Athy.  Accommodation comprises:  Reception Hall, Sitting Room, Kitchen/Dining Room, Utility, 3 Bedrooms (Master ensuite), Shower Room. BER: C2. Price: €285,000. Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son, 059 913 2500. More information here.

 

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Ulster bank puts former Carlow branch up for sale

Tuesday, 04/07/23 - 12:29pm

New first responder group is established in Ballon

Tuesday, 04/07/23 - 11:21am

Death notice and funeral arrangements

Tuesday, 04/07/23 - 11:11am

Similar Articles

Ulster bank puts former Carlow branch up for sale

Tuesday, 04/07/23 - 12:29pm

Graiguecullen three-bed in prime location on market for €179K

Sunday, 02/07/23 - 9:12pm

Co Carlow home offers doer-upper opportunity

Friday, 30/06/23 - 4:42pm