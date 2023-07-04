Death notice and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Jason Hickey 65 Páirc Mhuire, Tullow, Co. Carlow on 2 July 2023.

Loved and adored by his partner Alyssa, his mother Catherine, father Tom, sisters Mary, Louise, Emma and Gillian, brother Thomas, brothers-in-law Trevor and Aaron, his niece Chloe and nephews Dylan, Tristan, Ardal and Naoise, his grandmother Kathleen (McCall), his aunts, uncles, cousins, here and abroad and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 12noon until 8pm. House strictly private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow

 

 

