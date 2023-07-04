Death of former Laois County Councillor John Moran

FORMER Laois county councillor John Moran has passed away, just a year after the death of his beloved wife Loretta.

A very popular Fine Gael councillor from Ballylinan, who was first elected in 1991, he retired in 2019 and was succeeded by his daughter Cllr Aisling Moran, who is now an Independent councillor.

First elected to represent the former Luggacurran electoral area, he was returned in every subsequent local election until his retirement and represented the Graiguecullen-Portarlington municipal district, which was formed in 2009.

Widely known as a very likeable, kind and easy-going person, he was Cathaoirleach (chairperson) of Laois County Council from 2007 to 2008 and ran a very successful tour and travel business in Athy.

A great friend of National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director Anna May McHugh, he had many friends in farming circles through his involvement with the NPA and worked with many other organisations and causes, including the Ballylinan Passion Play and the Killabban Monastery Restoration Committee.

A resident of Ballinagar, Ballylinan, John died on Tuesday 4 July. His death notice this afternoon says:

Husband of the late Loretta (née O’Hara) and brother of the late Anna and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving children Aisling, Caragh, Georgina, Robert and Marc, brothers Billy, Michael and Larry, sisters Breda, Marian, Patricia, Noeleen, Collette and Eithne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren , great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.