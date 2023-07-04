Myriad of sports enjoyed by all Gaelscoil pupils

Tuesday, July 04, 2023

Alana on hoola-hoop instruction with Leo during Active Schools Week at  Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc
Photos: Karl McDonough

Carlow Regional Youth Services Anna Crosby instructing Jack De Buitléir and pupils on the rowing machine 

Carlow Regional Youth Services Cathal Dooley instructing Kayden Mac Siúlaí O’Dargáin and pupils on the rowing machine at Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc.

Climbing activities at Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc.

Anna Crosby Carlow Regional Youth Services instructing pupils 

Carlow Regional Youth Services Katie Alcock instructing Dara Ó’Bradaigh and pupils on the rowing machine 

Happy faces taking a rest from activities at Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc

Hoola-hoops activity 

Carlow Regional Youth Services Cathal Dooley and Karen Mullins instructing Kayden Mac Siúlaí O’Dargain and pupils 

Carlow Regional Youth Services Katie Alcock instructing Lorcáin Ceitinn and pupils 

Melanie and Cathal during activities 

Bubbling over at Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc during activities with Ríoghan Seager and pupils from Naóináin Mhóra

Bubbling over at Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc during activities with Ríoghan Seager and pupils from Naóináin Mhóra

On the ropes during activities at Gael Scoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc

Bubbling over at Gael Scoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc during activities with Ríoghan Seager and pupils from Naóináin Mhóra

Taking a break from soccer activity at Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc

Muinteoir Majella Ní Riain conducts the sack race during activities at Gaelscoil Eoghan Uí Thuairisc

By Suzanne Pender

FOOTBALL, basketball, agility tests, kickboxing, rowing ‒ it’s non-stop, the list of activities the busy pupils of Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc got up to for their recent Seachtain gníomhach or active schools week.

The school welcomed representatives from local clubs, organisations and parents who generously gave their time to pass on their expertise to children from junior infants right up to sixth-class.

Every day, there was something new for the children to enjoy, while every spare minute was spent jumping on bouncy castles brought to the school for the entire week.

Members of the nearby GAA club Éire Óg dropped in to coach football, Setanta Hurling and Camogie club and Carlow Town Hurling Club tackled hurling and camogie, Carlow Muaythai, based in Bagenalstown, had everyone kickboxing, while Brian Farrell from Carlow Tennis club made sure everyone tried their hand at tennis.

Carlow Regional Youth Service held a rowing workshop, while the gaelscoil was also delighted to welcome service users from Cairdeas Tullow, who played tennis with the children.

Other popular activities were fitness/speed and agility tests with Damien Sheehan from SETU, a bootcamp from Joe Dunny of Fit2Go, Garry Coady from FAI with soccer, handball with Richie Delaney, rugby with Cathal Wheston and badminton with Olga Cleary.

The school also organised a football blitz with other gaelscoileanna from Athy, Portlaoise and Kilkenny to enjoy a blitz as Gaeilge, while there was another football blitz with Carlow GAA.

The children also enjoyed lots of playground games, with sixth-class and infants’ classes having a ball playing together.

“They absolutely loved it and we were blessed with the weather,” said Noirín Uí Rinn, the school’s coordinator of Seachtain gníomhach.

“It’s always a great week that they really look forward to,” she added.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Ulster bank puts former Carlow branch up for sale

Tuesday, 04/07/23 - 12:29pm

Attractive bungalow close to Carlow town up for sale at €285K

Tuesday, 04/07/23 - 12:08pm

New first responder group is established in Ballon

Tuesday, 04/07/23 - 11:21am