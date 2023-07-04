Myriad of sports enjoyed by all Gaelscoil pupils

By Suzanne Pender

FOOTBALL, basketball, agility tests, kickboxing, rowing ‒ it’s non-stop, the list of activities the busy pupils of Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc got up to for their recent Seachtain gníomhach or active schools week.

The school welcomed representatives from local clubs, organisations and parents who generously gave their time to pass on their expertise to children from junior infants right up to sixth-class.

Every day, there was something new for the children to enjoy, while every spare minute was spent jumping on bouncy castles brought to the school for the entire week.

Members of the nearby GAA club Éire Óg dropped in to coach football, Setanta Hurling and Camogie club and Carlow Town Hurling Club tackled hurling and camogie, Carlow Muaythai, based in Bagenalstown, had everyone kickboxing, while Brian Farrell from Carlow Tennis club made sure everyone tried their hand at tennis.

Carlow Regional Youth Service held a rowing workshop, while the gaelscoil was also delighted to welcome service users from Cairdeas Tullow, who played tennis with the children.

Other popular activities were fitness/speed and agility tests with Damien Sheehan from SETU, a bootcamp from Joe Dunny of Fit2Go, Garry Coady from FAI with soccer, handball with Richie Delaney, rugby with Cathal Wheston and badminton with Olga Cleary.

The school also organised a football blitz with other gaelscoileanna from Athy, Portlaoise and Kilkenny to enjoy a blitz as Gaeilge, while there was another football blitz with Carlow GAA.

The children also enjoyed lots of playground games, with sixth-class and infants’ classes having a ball playing together.

“They absolutely loved it and we were blessed with the weather,” said Noirín Uí Rinn, the school’s coordinator of Seachtain gníomhach.

“It’s always a great week that they really look forward to,” she added.