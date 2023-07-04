New first responder group is established in Ballon



By Suzanne Pender

A NEW Community First Responder group is set to launch in the county, offering lifesaving services to all in their local area.

County Carlow CFR committee held a public information evening in the Business Training Centre, Ballon last Tuesday evening, with those present agreeing to form a new group – the Mid Carlow Community First Responders – covering the villages of Ballon, Rathoe, Fenagh, Myshall, Ardattin, Kilbride and everywhere in between.

The event was addressed by Jonathan Lynch, community engagement officer from the National Ambulance Service and Will Paton of County Carlow CFR committee, who outlined the activities and operation of a CFR group and answered questions about training and other matters.

The 13 new volunteers agreed to begin training on Tuesday 11 July at 7pm in Ballon and again on Tuesday 18 July so they can obtain their Cardiac First Responder – Community certification from the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council.

The launch of Mid Carlow Community First Responders follows the successful launch of the South Carlow Community First Responders Group in April this year.

In 2021 there were 2,906 out-of-hospital cardiac arrest incidents in Ireland – an average of eight a day – the majority of which (81%) took place in the home, on the farm or at a residential institution.

A speedy response to a cardiac patient is essential and a patient’s chances of recovery diminish every minute they fail to get CPR and defibrillation.

If you would like to become a community first responder and train with Mid Carlow CFR Group to respond to emergencies (cardiac and respiratory arrests, chest pain, stroke or choking) in your local community, please contact Will Paton on 087 6787115 or Marian Dowling on 087 6373890.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age, have a full driver’s licence, be willing to assist their fellow man and be fit enough to carry out the duties of a CFR volunteer. All training is provided free of charge.