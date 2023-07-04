School kids in Rathvilly were thrilled to welcome Carlow Rose

Caoimhe visits her former primary school in Rathvilly

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Rose Caoimhe Deering has set her sights on Tralee this August, but when it comes to welcoming visits and lots of encouragement, there’s definitely no place like home!

Caoimhe has been feeling the love all over the county since her terrific win and has been busy visiting lots of different events and communities.

Last week she was delighted to catch up with the residents at SignaCare Killerig, while she also caused great excitement with a visit to her former primary school Rathvilly NS.

“I’m only over the road in Ballybit so it was great to call into the residents at Killerig. They were so lovely and so welcoming,” said Caoimhe.

“They gave me a rose bush, which my Nanny is going to plant, and also a teddy bear, which I’m going to take with me to Tralee, like I promised them,” smiled Caoimhe, who was so touched by such thoughtful mementos of her time as the Carlow Rose.

Caoimhe also had a ball in Rathvilly NS, where she knows so many of the children, thanks to her coaching at the local GAA club.

“It was great to be there and so nice to go back and see all the changes from when I went to school there,” said Caoimhe.

“My first teacher Olive Cullen is still there, so it was lovely to see her and all the teachers,” she added.

Caoimhe also attended the Carlow Community Games finals last weekend and has been a supportive presence at many of the senior county teams’ football and hurling matches this season.

Caoimhe is also overwhelmed by all the wonderful support she has received from local businesses. From beauty products and services to stunning outfits, shoes and accessories, the support has been amazing. All of these stunning looks will form part of her extensive Rose of Tralee wardrobe.

“The tour starts on 11 August and you need two outfits a day, so it’s a lot,” she smiles. “All of the different boutiques and shops have been great and so helpful,” she adds.