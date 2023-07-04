Ulster bank puts former Carlow branch up for sale

Tuesday, July 04, 2023

Ulster Bank is selling its former branch on Hanover Place, Carlow.

With an asking price of €325,000, the two storey end-terrace extends to approximately 278.5 sq m (2,996 sq ft) in total. The property comprises of a ground floor and first floor. The ground floor contains the main retail/office space and storage rooms. The first floor contains storage rooms, kitchen and W/C. The sellers says it’s suitable for a variety of uses subject to planning. The bank says its 2023 payable rates were €9,180.

The Carlow branch closed in April among 63 branches nationwide.

More information check out ulsterbankportfoilo.com.

