Bennekerry NS teams up with Pal for exciting fun day

By Suzanne Pender

BENNEKERRY NS teamed up with Palatine GAA for a family fun day featuring a feast of activities for all to enjoy. From inflatables to football and face painting to cookie decorating, the grounds of Palatine GAA were a hive of activity, with huge numbers coming along to support the joint fundraiser.

“It was fantastic – we’d great crowds there … over 185 families came along on the day,” said Bríd Kavanagh, secretary of Bennekerry NS parents’ association and one of the family fun day’s organising committee.

“We had great weather, too. All week, the reports hadn’t been great – we were nearly going to put the Child of Prague out, but then it was a great day, thankfully,” she smiled.

The family fun day hosted an exciting penalty shootout competition that had everyone on tenterhooks for the afternoon, while concentration levels were also on a high indoors, where an equally exciting draughts tournament was underway.

A cake stall, a tuck shop and cookie decorating were very popular, while Go Games and activities took place on the pitch. Organisers were also delighted to welcome teams from Graiguecullen GAA and Killeshin GAA for a series of matches.

“We had a great number of volunteers who helped out, club members, team members, coaches and parents. It was a joint effort and we’d really like to thank everyone who helped,” said Bríd.

Bríd was joined on the family fun day’s organising committee by Edele Finn, Brian Dunne, Ellie Keenan and David Woods.