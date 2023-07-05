  • Home >
  Confidential service for male victims of abuse

Wednesday, July 05, 2023

 

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

A FREE, confidential service for male victims of domestic abuse is available from Bagenalstown Resource Centre.

The service offers a support service to men of all ages who have experienced domestic abuse. It provides one-to-one confidential appointments to men who have been or are currently in an abusive situation. These appointments can be in person or over the phone.

This service welcomes questions from males who may be unsure if they are in an abusive relationship. A counsellor can dedicate appointments to understanding the complexities of domestic abuse, if this may benefit the individual.

Men can avail of emotional support, receive information on court orders, social welfare or housing options, and safety planning if necessary. Court accompaniment can be provided if needed.

People who would like to avail of this service can contact Laura on 083 2088689 to discuss their situation or email [email protected], whichever they are most comfortable with.

 

 

