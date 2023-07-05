Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

John Moran

(Former Laois County Councillor). Husband of the late Loretta (née O’Hara) and brother of the late Anna and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving children Aisling, Caragh, Georgina, Robert and Marc, brothers Billy, Michael and Larry, sisters Breda, Marian, Patricia, Noeleen, Collette and Eithne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren , great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace Funeral arrangements later.

Bernadette Keppel née Brennan

Gowran, Co. Kilkenny and late of Rathrush, Ballon, Co. Carlow, peacefully surrounded by her loving husband & family, on July 4th, 2023.

Pre-deceased by her brothers Jim & Paddy, sisters Nan, Chrissie & Peg.

Bernadette beloved wife of Des and much loved mother of Alistair, Douglas, Cormac & Connor. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law Joan, Karen, Elaine & Blathin, grandchildren Aaron, Alannah, Charlotte, Jenny, Dylan, Nathan, Emma & Elliot, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

“At Rest”

Private Cremation on Saturday at 11.30 am, which can be viewed on the link below

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving will take place in All Saint’s Church, Aghade on Saturday July 15th, 2023 at 2pm.