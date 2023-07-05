Sue Ryder House party celebrated the legacy of its founder  

By Elizabeth Lee

SINGING, dancing, eating, drinking and having the craic. Isn’t that what life is about, especially when the sun is shining and there’s great company around?

That’s what a garden party that took place at Sue Ryder House, Carlow was like when residents and staff were joined by a youth choir that hailed all the way from the USA.

Rita McGrath is the manager of the assisted-living facility and she explained that the spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Youth Choir from Michigan rang her to ask if they could include the Sue Ryder House on their Irish tour.

Not only did Rita welcome the American visitors with open arms but she also organised a wonderful garden party for the residents and the visitors to enjoy. A set dancing group, The Ramblers, made up of local residents, also put on a dance show and asked the young Americans to join them for a schlep around the floor.

“The young people loved it – they didn’t want to leave. They were so good to our residents, too, taking time to chat with them. Our staff worked really hard ahead of the party, so we had a fantastic day. We used the event to celebrate our founder, Lady Sue Ryder, and her wonderful legacy,” said Rita.

Lady Sue Ryder was a Polish woman who opened up her home to soldiers who were displaced during World War II. After the war, her work broadened to include anyone who was in need of support. Her ethos was simple: to help those who needed it as best as you can. She married Leonard Cheshire, who founded the Cheshire Homes group to help people with disabilities.

The Sue Ryder House in Carlow town is one of only six residential campuses in Ireland, while there’s also a Cheshire Home in Tullow. Sue Ryder House gives older people an opportunity to live independently and is subsidised by its charity shop on Tullow Street, Carlow