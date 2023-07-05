Watch live: RTÉ at Oireachtas Media Committee after more barter accounts found

RTÉ executives are facing a grilling over the use of multiple barter accounts as they appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Media.

RTÉ has been engulfed in crisis after revelations last month that it underreported the salary paid to star presenter Ryan Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022, some of which were processed through a commercial barter account.

The broadcaster acknowledged the existence of further barter accounts in statements on Tuesday night, despite chief financial officer Richard Collins telling the Public Accounts Committee last week that there was only one such account.

The Media Committee is due to meet at 1.30pm to ask further questions to RTÉ board members and executives, as well as the former chair of the RTÉ board, Moya Doherty, and former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe.

RTE’s executive and board have said they will address the issue of the additional barter accounts during the session.

Former chair of the RTÉ board Moya Doherty said she was “personally bewildered and devastated” by the crisis over payments at the national broadcaster.

She said she was “horrified” to hear details of events, which she said the board had no knowledge of.

“What has come to light in the past few weeks confirms unacceptable behaviour and, like many others, there are questions I am looking forward to hearing comprehensive and detailed answers to.

“The latest revelations suggest that unfortunately more questions will arise as the crisis deepens.

“My sincere hope is that the Minister’s reviews can restore RTÉ to the levels of civic leadership and responsibility a public service media organisation ought to, and has to, represent.”

Interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch expressed “profound regret” that standards of governance within RTÉ were “far lower than required” on a number of issues.

“I am acutely aware of the accusations of drip-feed, of non-cooperation and lack of transparency,” he said.

“We fully respect and understand this public concern, our staff’s concern, and the proper focus on accountability from the members of the Houses of the Oireachtas.”

He added: “We would also like to put on record to the members of this committee, our profound regret, that as an executive board, the standards of governance on a number of issues was far lower than required.

“We extend our apology to the public, to our staff, our stakeholders and partners, and to you as public representatives, that our standards of transparency, and professionalism, fell short of what is rightly expected of us.

“RTÉ is comprised of extremely hard-working, talented and capable people. The current crisis is in no way a reflection on their work, or the high levels of integrity with which they operate.”

He concluded: “A public service media that does not enjoy public trust and confidence is missing its core purpose. We must work together to restore that purpose.”

Chair of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh has welcomed reviews into the broadcaster’s accounts, governance and contractors.

In her opening statement to the media committee, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said: “I think it is fair to say that it is this culture, of careless stewardship and indifference to proper process, that has sown the seeds of the crisis that has shaken this institution to its core.”

She said she was “deeply unhappy at the evident pattern of inconsistency and lack of completeness in the provision of information” by the Executive so far.

“Regrettably, this pattern has persisted I believe there is a high probability that more information will emerge in the days and weeks ahead.”

Ms Ní Raghallaigh pre-empted a question on whether she has confidence in the executive by saying a “blanket yes or no” would be deeply damaging to the diverse range of individuals from different parts of the organisation that make up that group as well as the staff that report to them.

She said she was taking legal advice on emerging issues.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the revelations of further RTÉ barter accounts as a “disquieting development”.

“It’s essential that public trust in RTE is restored following the revelations of the past few weeks and the Government has agreed to proposals for a root-and-branch examination of RTÉ,” he told the Dáil.

Mr Varadkar said full transparency from RTÉ had been absent and he said that must change “immediately”.

He said the “drip feed” of information was doing “untold damage”.

“We absolutely understand that the erosion of confidence has done enormous damage and it’s imperative that full clarity around these and all issues is forthcoming without further delay,” he said.

Pressed by Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty on whether he believed there would be more resignations at the top of RTÉ, Mr Varadkar stressed that members of the executive board were entitled to due process.

He said the Government did currently retain confidence in the executive board, but he said he reserved the right to change that position as further issues arise.