BEAM’s dream team fêted at garden party

By Suzanne Pender

FIVE local ladies have proved that not only are they the BEAM Team but they’re also the Dream Team, having raised a terrific €7,600!

The fab five are service users at BEAM Services, Bagenalstown and recently took part in the Women’s Mini-Marathon, each making their families and community so proud by completing the run and raising such a huge sum for the service, which supports adults with additional needs.

BEAM held a special garden party recently to celebrate the achievements of Kim Mullins, Eilish Prince, Niamh Barrett, Diane Browne and Catriona Kearney, welcoming family and friends to the celebration.

“We’re absolutely so proud of them, it’s such a great achievement and for three of them it was there first time to do the mini-marathon. They’re delighted with themselves and their families are so proud,” said Angelina Hamill, service manager at BEAM.

Kim and Eilish raised €5,100, which will be used to provide additional services for the Positive Path programme at the centre, while Niamh, Diane and Caitriona raised €2,500, which will be used to support the Chapters programme, a part-time initiative run by BEAM.

The garden party gave everyone the opportunity to thank the ladies and all the positive work BEAM is doing in the community.

Service users were also delighted to welcome another Dream Team, Carlow senior hurlers Jack Kavanagh and Jack Nolan with the Joe McDonagh Cup to the celebrations.

All enjoyed a wonderful evening listening to the music of DJ Kevin and enjoying the delicious barbecue, thanks to Frankie Doyle’s, while BEAM staff excelled themselves with a wonderful display of sweet treats.

Presentations were also made to the five athletes to thank them for their support.

“They were training for weeks and counting their steps,” said Angelia.

“They put in a lot of work and had t-shirts made with BEAM team Dream Team on them. They had a GoFundMe Page and also sponsorships cards, so we want to thank everyone who supported them and BEAM,” she added.

