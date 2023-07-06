Carlow training firm provides companies quality health and safety training

Carlow training firm FTI Wellbeing and Training, trading as Focused Health and Safety, helps companies ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees with high quality courses.

Based in Tullow Business Centre, Focused Health and Safety provides a wide array of health and safety training courses to a variety of industries from construction to childcare.

Focused Health and Safety has become an approved training institution with the Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Counsel (PHECC), the main accrediting Body for All First Aid In Ireland . The company’s First Aid Response course is the recognised standard for First Aid in the Workplace.

With employers having a duty to have trained first-aiders, depending on the size and nature of the business, they can be assured that their staff will be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Managing Director and Tullow native David Gahan was an experienced corporate trainer prior to establishing Focused Health and Safety six months ago, and Focused Training Ireland, which caters to mental health training in 2019.

The Manager Director David Gahan established FTI Wellbeing and Training in 2019 focusing on Mental Health in the Workplace nationwide winning Corporate Wellness Training Provider of the Year in the Corporate Live Wire Awards last November.

David wants to bring the same high standard training into Focused Health and Safety He said: “I wanted to bring a high standard of quality training locally, at a good price. We use experienced trainers and ensure they hold the same values and ethos, in terms of their training style, as Focused Health and Safety.

“We have all been at certain training days over the years where you are sitting there for hours, staring out a window. Our approach is different; we want to see that everyone is engaged, connecting to the content in their professional and personal lives.”

The company uses group and individual exercises, case studies and a discussion-led training style to make it more effective and beneficial for the customer. Focused Health and Safety offers training at its Tullow offices or in a company’s workplace, but also has an online platform with a huge offering of courses, which can be completed to suit customers’ professional and personal lives. The company’s PHECC First Aid Response course is delivered over three days, covering CPR, AED use, cuts, burns, fractures, common medical emergencies such as breathing diff iculties, seizures and asthma along with how to respond in an incident. “It’s those skills that hopefully people don’t need, but in case of emergency they are equipped to deal with it.”

Paediatric First Aid and Emergency suitable for childcare professionals is also provided and is delivered in blended learning model of an online course followed by a practical assessment. There is also an emergency first aid one-day course. Other training includes Food Safety HACCP accredited courses for catering, food manufacturing and retail. There are also Abrasive Wheel and Working at Heights courses for the construction sector. The company also provides training in SafePass, Manual Handling and Fire Training.

Focused Health and Safety can also assist in making company safety statements, which are a statutory requirement. David wishes to build on the success of Focused Training Ireland which he set up in 2019 and provides accredited mental health training with multinationals and large companies among its

clients. The benefit of mental health training enables workers to respond and address the difficulties a colleague may have, to be able to approach and talk to a person, signpost where they can get help. Focused Health and Safety and Focused Training are based in the Tullow Business Centre, Bunclody Road, Carlow. For more information, check out focusedhealthandsafety.com and focusedtraining.com or contact 01 5175007.

