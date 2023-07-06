A CARLOW man charged with rape was last week sent forward to appear before the Central Criminal Court. The offence is alleged to have occurred on 27 December 2021 at a location in Co Carlow.

A book of evidence was served on the defendant at last Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court.

State solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty said directions from the DPP were for the defendant, aged in his early 20s, to be sent forward to the Central Criminal Court with consent for him to appear on a signed plea.



Judge Geraldine Carthy gave the defendant an alibi warning that if he wished to rely on an alibi in his defence, he must notify gardaí within 14 days.

A ‘section 56’ order for the provision of garda recordings of interviews was granted to solicitor Joe Farrell. Legal aid was extended to cover a junior counsel.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail, which included conditions that he reside at his home address, sign on at a garda station three times a week, abide by a curfew and be contactable at all times. The defendant was to have no contact either directly or indirectly with the alleged injured party or any witnesses.