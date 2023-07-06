Carlow town gets €25,000 to develop energy masterplan

A GRANT of €25,000 has been approved to develop an energy masterplan for Carlow town.

It’s a major milestone for the Carlow Town Sustainable Energy Community (SEC), which successfully applied for the funding from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) for the plan that will include the town and its immediate surrounds.

Carlow Town SEC came together in 2021 under the mentorship of Carlow County Development Partnership (CCDP) as a voluntary group established for the purpose of achieving increased energy efficiency and awareness of renewable options in the Carlow town area. It is closely aligned with Carlow County Council, Southeast Energy Agency, Carlow College, SETU, Carlow Chamber, voluntary organisations, sports clubs and businesses and draws on the significant community-based participation of its members. The SEC area encompasses the electoral divisions of Carlow Urban, Graiguecullen Urban and Carlow Rural.

Marina de Costa of CCDP said: “It is great that Carlow town secured the grant-aid to complete an energy masterplan. We look forward to continuing our work with Carlow Town SEC, and indeed with the other communities that are midway through their applications to secure grant-aid for their energy masterplan.”

After forming a steering committee, with Fr Conn O’Maoldhomhnaigh of Carlow College as chairperson, the SEC produced a charter with the vision that Carlow town becomes an energy-efficient community that reduces its carbon footprint. The charter also commits the SEC to a number of stated targets.

Welcoming the funding, Fr Conn said: “It can help us work together so we can reduce the impact of the energy crisis by reducing our daily energy.”

Fr Conn said the funding makes it possible for Carlow town to begin the journey of becoming an SEC, with the first step being the preparation of an energy masterplan. This will allow the community to understand their electrical, heating and transport demands, establish baselines of demand so progress can be tracked and identify potential projects for energy efficiencies such as renewable projects.

The funding approval allows Carlow Town SEC to engage a consultant to assist with the preparation of the masterplan, and this process is nearing completion.