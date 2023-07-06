Cocaine worth €525,000 seized in Dublin

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man in his 20s has been arrested after over €50,000 worth of drugs was seized in Dublin.

Gardaí searched a home in Ballyfermot at 5pm on Wednesday and suspected cocaine worth €525,000 and €30,000 in cash was found.

The seized drugs are to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The arrested man is being detained at a Garda station in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The search was carried out by members of the Garda drugs unit in Ballyfermot and detectives and uniformed gardaí from Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations.

“This intelligence-led operation is a continuation of local gardai’s effort to tackle serious and organised crime gangs whom are supplying controlled drugs to our local communities,” Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy said.

“An Garda Síochána will continue these efforts in support of our communities to keep people safe.”