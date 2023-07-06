Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

  • Home >
Maria Falls née Cummins

Leany, Ardattin, Co. Carlow. Tragically on Tuesday 4th of July. Former officer of the British Navy. Predeceased by her husband George, father Richard, mother Eileen and brother Sean. Maria will be sadly missed by her close family, neighbours, friends and her pets.

 

Reposing in Byrne’s Funeral Home Crablane (Eircode R93 PW29) on Friday from 2pm-8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am, to Mount Jerome Crematorium Dublin, for cremation service at 1.30pm.

