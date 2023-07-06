Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of missing mother and four children

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Gardaí are looking for the public’s help in finding a woman and her four children who have been missing from their home in Co Roscommon.

Martina Ward, 32, and her children – five-year-old Charlie Carthy, four-year-old Edward Carthy, two-year-old Tom Carthy and 10-month-old Emily – are missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen since June 28th.

Martina Ward (Family handout)

Ms Ward and her children were last seen on Main Street, Swords on the afternoon of July 5th.

Gardaí have “ongoing concerns for the wellbeing of Martina and her four children”.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.