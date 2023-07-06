St Fiacc’s NS raises its fifth Green Flag in Graiguecullen

  • Home >
Thursday, July 06, 2023

Irshad Hanafi and Ella McCartney raising the flag with the rest of the committee

 

 

Green Schools Committee with examples of their work

 

Children perfecting their scooting skills

 

Darragh Kelly Doyle and Aaron Shiels from third class demonstrating their skills on the bike!

 

Chiara Hanrahan from An Taisce Green Schools speaking to the pupils

 

Junior infants students showing their scooting skills

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

WALKING, scooting, cycling! The youngsters in St Fiacc’s NS, Graiguecullen spent two years getting to school in the most active ways possible, while also cutting down on taking buses or cars every day.

The 600 dedicated pupils were guided by teacher Stephanie Ivory, their Green Schools co-ordinator, and successfully achieved their fifth Green Schools flag.

As the flag was focused on transport and how to get to school in an environmentally-friendly way, Ms Ivory implemented such initiatives as WOW and COW days, when the children were encouraged to Walk on Wednesdays or Cycle on Wednesdays. To incentivise the children even more, there were competitions between the classes, which really upped the ante!

“The children really got a great kick out of that. The Walk on Wednesdays, in particular, was a great success,” said Ms Ivory.

St Fiacc’s NS is a big, busy place surrounded by busy roads, so it was a balancing act between allowing the pupils to walk or cycle to school, while also keeping them safe. Luckily, there were several pedestrian crossings and lollipop people that enabled the walking element, while the cycling part was a little more challenging. The children’s tenacity, with the encouragement of staff, won out and they were officially awarded their fifth flag earlier this year. Just before the end of term, the Green Schools committee, made up of pupils from all of the classes, proudly hoisted their new flag in the school grounds. And, of course, there was plenty of time for cycling and scooting around the playground, too!

 

