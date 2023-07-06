Three former SETU students named on World Cup squad

THREE former students of South East Technological University (SETU) were named on Ireland’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 squad. Coach Vera Pauw named her 23-strong squad in preparation for the international championship that will take place in Australia and New Zealand, beginning on 20 July.

Among the official team are three former students at SETU of its Bachelor of Arts in Sports Coaching and Business Management course. They are Aine O’Gorman, who currently plays for Shamrock Rovers; Claire O’Riordan, who plays for Glasgow Celtic; and Louise Quinn, playing for Birmingham City. Also representing SETU as members of the backroom team are Tom Elmes, assistant coach and former course assistant at SETU; Hannah Tobin Jones, sports therapist and current SETU, FAI and PFAI scholar; and Gerard Dunne, member of the squad’s analysis team and former SETU graduate and lecturer, while graduate Robert Sweeney, FAI high performance development officer, will work with the team as an opposition analyst.

President of SETU, Professor Veronica Campbell, said: “I am thrilled to hear of the success of our SETU graduates in being called to represent Ireland at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. SETU has a long history of sporting excellence, supporting athletes on a dual career pathway who are aiming for success both on and off the sporting field. I am delighted to see our graduates represent us on the world stage and I wish Áine, Claire, Louise and the entire Ireland women’s squad every success in the championship.”

The news comes in the wake of SETU’s recent announcement to launch its annual postgraduate scholarship in partnership with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFA Ireland), which is open to both football players and coaches, past and present, who wish to study at the university.

Scholarship applications are now being accepted, with a closing date of 5pm on Friday 25 August. Successful applicants will be known as SETU Postgraduate PFA Ireland/FAI Scholars.

For more information on eligibility criteria, contact [email protected] or call 086 0758499.