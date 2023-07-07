Beauty spot in Mount Leinster needs a facelift

Nine Stones carpark needs a bit of a tidy-up

By Elizabeth Lee

A POPULAR beauty spot is in need of a makeover because certain elements have become an eyesore.

While the beauty of Mount Leinster and the Nine Stones are as constant as the Northern Star, the car park used by nature lovers and hillwalkers could do with a bit of an upgrade.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella, cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown MD, raised the matter at the July meeting. He pointed out that the timbers of some of the walkways were rotten and that a general tidy-up was needed in the car park.

Agreeing that it could be “freshened up”, senior engineer Jerry Crowley said: “It’s a very scenic area, but it needs tidying up.”

Director of services Brian O’Donovan said that he would look into the matter.