Carlow man jailed for assaulting garda after he was stopped for dangerous driving  

A CARLOW man who assaulted a garda after he was stopped for dangerous driving was given a five-month prison sentence last week. A handcuffed Philip James Moran grabbed and struggled with a garda before throwing the officer onto the side of the car and pinning him in Askea Church car park. The incident only came to an end when members of the public came to the garda’s aid, distracting Mr Moran and allowing the garda to subdue him with pepper spray.

The assault was captured on a patrol jeep’s dash-cam and this footage was played during a hearing at Carlow District Court last week. Handing down the sentence, Judge Geraldine Carthy said the case was at the upper end of what the district court could deal with.

The 28-year-old defendant claimed he had acted in self-defence as the garda had used unreasonable force, but the judge said the garda had used reasonable force after viewing the footage.

Arising from the same incident on 9 September 2021, Mr Moran of Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow had also contested charges of dangerous driving, and driving unaccompanied and without L-plates while being a learner driver.

At the outset of the case, Garda James Miller gave evidence that he was on patrol in a marked garda patrol jeep in Carlow town. It was shortly after 1pm when the garda was on Staplestown Road heading towards Carlow town. The defendant’s 07-registered Volkswagen Golf passed the jeep heading out the Staplestown Road towards Askea. The car set off a warning on the garda car’s ANPR system (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) after reading the registration plate.

Garda Miller turned the jeep around and saw the VW Golf accelerating out the Staplestown Road, overtaking a queue of cars on the continuous white line and travelling the wrong way around a roundabout. The defendant continued over a pedestrian crossing with a number of school children in the area and overtook a vehicle on a 90-degree bend before pulling into Askea Church car park, where he “gave up”, according to the garda.

Mr Moran was the sole occupant of the vehicle and got out of the car to approach the garda.

Garda Miller said he arrested him for dangerous driving at the scene. The defendant provided his name and the garda noted he was a learner driver who was unaccompanied and with no L-plates displayed.

“At this stage, Mr Moore was handcuffed to his front for my safety,” he said.

Garda Miller said he had handcuffed the defendant due to the undisclosed warning that had come up on his ANPR. Garda Miller said he purposely kept the defendant at the front of vehicle to be recorded on dash-cam.

“I was holding the handcuffs in front of me and had my left hand on my radio, giving my location to get a van. Mr Moran tried to pull away by pulling me down to the ground.”

A struggle ensued between the two men.

Garda Miller said he tried to get the defendant on the ground to control him. The defendant grabbed him by the stab vest and swung the garda around, throwing him against the Volkswagen Golf.

“He then had me pinned by the upper chest/neck area,” said Garda Miller. “I am trying to grab my pepper spray on my right side, but can’t reach it. Then I hear a van engine screaming up and skidding beside me.”

Two men in a shopfitter’s van had pulled up suddenly to offer help to the garda.

“This distracted Mr Moran and gave me an opportunity to get the pepper spray out, spray Mr Moran and get him to the ground.”

One of those who came to the garda’s aid also collected the garda’s radio, which had been dropped during the struggle, and handed it back to him.

Additionally, two fixed-charge penalty notices were issued to Mr Moran for the learner-driver offences but were not paid.

In cross-examination, defending solicitor Chris Hogan argued that Garda Miller had not used reasonable force. Mr Hogan asked the garda if applying downward pressure would cause handcuffs to tighten.

Garda Miller said it would not if the handcuffs were double locked, but could happen if they were single locked. He did not recall whether he had double or single locked, but added: “No pressure is applied by just holding the handcuffs.”

Garda Miller agreed that initially there was no issue with Mr Moran after he exited the car. Dash-cam footage showed the defendant presenting his hands to be handcuffed and talking to the garda after he had been placed in them.

“Why did an issue arise?” said Mr Hogan.

“I do not know,” said Garda Miller. “I was not talking to him. I was on the radio and he pulled away from me.”

Garda Miller said he tried to punch the defendant twice during the struggle as he could not reach his baton or pepper spray and accepted Mr Moran had not attempted to strike him.

“Is it garda procedure, if an arrested person is causing difficulty, to try to punch him in the face?” asked Mr Hogan.

“If I cannot get to the pepper spray,” said Garda Miller, “I am allowed to deal with it with an action I feel is proportionate.”

Procedural evidence relating to the dash-cam footage was heard from Sergeant Patrick Kelly, the investigating officer in the assault cause.

After the conclusion of the state’s case, the defence sought dismissal of the dangerous driving charge on a technical basis, but the judge refused direction.

Philip Moran then gave evidence from the witness box. He recounted the pain he felt after the handcuffs had been placed on him after adrenaline from the incident had passed. “I remember excruciating pain on my wrists. There is still a mark on my wrist today.”

Mr Moran said he pulled the handcuffs down because of the pain and said he got a “thump” to the face.

“I did not want to cause any trouble,” said Mr Moran, “so I let go (of the garda) and got hit in the face.”

Mr Moran said he was also subsequently threatened at Carlow Garda Station by gardaí that they would “turn the cameras off”.

In cross-examination by Inspector Conor Nolan, Mr Moran elaborated that the “adrenaline was pumping” after he drove through a roundabout and thought he might collide with another vehicle, but denied driving recklessly.

In reference to what was alleged to have occurred in the garda station, Insp Nolan said there was no CCTV in the station in 2021.

In final arguments, the defence reiterated that unreasonable force was used and that Mr Moran was allowed to defend himself.

Judge Carthy said she found the dash-cam footage the best evidence in the case and said the force applied was reasonable. Judge Carty convicted on all offences, noting the defendant’s own admission about his driving on the day in question.

The court was told that Mr Moran had 29 previous convictions, including five for assault and four for road traffic offences. The defendant had received a €600 fine for dangerous driving on 6 March along with a two-year driving ban and a €300 fine for not having insurance at Carlow Circuit Court on 9 March last. He is currently being held on remand following a breach of bail conditions.

Mr Hogan said the assault charges occurred ten years ago and more, and were antiquated.

Mr Hogan said his client had been off his medication for quite some time when the incident occurred in 2021. The defendant was back on medication and had been working in construction until the breach of bail, when he had changed address without informing the gardaí.

Judge Carthy described the offence as being at the upper end of what the district court could deal with in terms of ‘section 2’ assault and dangerous driving. She noted the number of children around Askea at the time of the dangerous driving offence.

Judge Carthy imposed a five-month sentence on the assault charge and a two-month concurrent sentence on the dangerous driving offence. The sentence was backdated to 21 June, when the defendant went into custody.

Two fines of €101 were handed down for the road traffic offences. Four days’ imprisonment would be served if they were not paid forthwith.

Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal, which included that the defendant not drive a vehicle and be of sober habits and substance-free.