Council surveys dereliction in Bagenalstown and Borris

The historic village of Borris

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW County Council is carrying out a survey on derelict buildings in Bagenalstown and Borris, and is actively pursuing landlords to either sell up or renovate their properties.

Director of services Brian O’Donovan gave members of the Bagenalstown Municipal District an update on housing matters at this month’s meeting, saying that a survey into disused properties has already been carried out in Bagenalstown, while another one will be done in Borris. He said that landlords have several options to bring their properties back to life, including either selling directly to the council or by availing of financial incentives to encourage renovation work. He added that the council had to be mindful of striking a balance between buying up disused properties and developing new units, while also bearing in mind the suitability of certain properties in urban areas for housing. Mr O’Donovan cited two properties in Tullow – one being a disused pub – as examples of how the disused town buildings could be repurposed.

Cllr Michael Doran welcomed the incentives and an update on 37 new homes in Leighlinbridge, while cllr Arthur McDonald observed that some of the finest buildings in Bagenalstown, which were once “prime houses”, were now derelict and he hoped that they could be saved.

Mr O’Donovan concluded the discussion by saying the council was contacting as many landlords as possible to let them know their options.