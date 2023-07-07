Court defendant wishes Carlow ‘best of luck’

A MAN who was accused of burglary wished Carlow the best of luck when the charge was dropped in the local district court recently. The defendant who has an address in Tallaght, Co Dublin had faced a charge of burglary at Tullow and appeared by video link from custody at a recent sitting of Carlow District Court.

Sergeant Hud Kelly told the court that DPP directions in the case were for no prosecution, with the charge to be dropped. Solicitor Joe Farrell repeated this information to his client for clarity.

The defendant replied: “Carlow, best of luck to ye. If you find any more evidence …”

The video link then abruptly ended before his concluded his remarks.

Judge Geraldine Carthy admitted she hadn’t heard what the defendant had said due to the quality of audio, but said it was probably better that she hadn’t.

