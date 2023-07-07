Death notices and funeral announcements for Co Carlow

  • Home >
Friday, July 07, 2023

 

Patrick (Paddy) McEvoy

Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, England

and formerly of 16 Macgamhna Road, Carlow.

Paddy died on the 4th July, 2023 in England. Pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Nancy McEvoy, his sisters Elizabeth Rose, Evelyn Leahy (Kilkenny) and Anne Brereton (Carlow). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy and daughter Sandra, brothers John (Kilkenny), Larry and Martin, sisters Molly, Margaret and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

 

May Paddy Rest in Peace.

 

Funeral Mass and cremation will take place in England at a later date.

