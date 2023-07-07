Engineer fears Carlow will be overloaded with solar farms

THE development of solar farms in Carlow is uncontrolled and based on a “fundamentally flawed” planning approach, it has been claimed.

Engineer Fergal McGrath, who originally hails from Killerig, said that thousands of acres of Carlow land would be filled with solar panels, substations and battery storage areas if controls were not put in place. There are no national guidelines for large solar farms for the location and size, something that is noted in the county’s planning bible, the County Development Plan.

“The Irish government do not stipulate how big the farms will be and where they can be put,” he said. “It’s a big thing … these big solar farm developers can do what they like.”

There are three massive solar farms in varying stages of planning and pre-planning around Fergal’s homeplace, potentially totalling 900 acres in size. He claimed that one proposed 320-acre solar farm at Friarstown, where planning has not yet been lodged, would be located very close to the historic Duckett’s Grove.

Fergal is currently based in Swindon, but has a home in Killerig, visits Carlow regularly throughout the year and plans to come home for good in the next few years after retirement.

Fergal compared the lack of guidelines here with the UK, where land is graded for development. Solar farms are prohibited in the UK from being developed on good-quality tillage land or in designated areas of beauty.

It is noted in the Carlow County Development Plan that issues such as landscape, protection of natural heritage or archaeology and high-value agricultural land suitable for tillage would be considered when deciding a solar farm application.

Fergal pointed to the fact that Carlow County Council has a renewable energy target of 130MW by 2030. Three Carlow solar farm projects that have received planning in recent years have a combined forecasted output of more than 200MW alone.

“People are going along with this, thinking they are saving the planet. They are not. Ireland contributes 0.1% of carbon emissions globally. That’s everything we do … industry, transport. Filling our fields with solar panels is not going to do anything but make some people quite wealthy.”

Fergal has notably obtained Guinness World Records for piloting an electric vehicle from John o’ Groats to Land’s End on lowest-energy consumption, fewest stops and shortest charge time. He knows the importance of renewable energy, but believes greater focus should be given to off-shore wind generation.

“They are taking up a lot of good land without very good reason. Alternatives are in place that are being ignored,” he said.

“You are losing your ability to produce your own food and importing more. Around Killerig, you will have 900 acres in solar farm proposals. That’s not even counting Ballon (300 acres). How many thousands of acres in Co Carlow are going to be covered with solar farms?”

Fergal planned to travel home specifically to lodge an objection to the Friarstown application and planned to circulate his objections to local households if they, too, wished to object. However, while he believes people should be made aware of the impact of these solar farms, he was downbeat on the prospects that the objections would be successful.

“Unless it’s changed at national level, it’s pointless. Unless the guidelines are clearly defined, these are just going to keep on going through,” he said.