Hozier and Rick Astley: Upcoming gigs at the 3Arena

Katie Mellett

Due to high demand, Hozier has added an extra date of his “Unreal Unearth” tour in Dublin. He was originally performing in the 3Arena on December 19th but now he will also be performing there on December 20th.

This decision was made following his sold-out performance last Friday at Malahide Castle. Tickets are now on sale for the two dates. He will be joined by special guests “The Last Dinner Party at his gigs.”

After a four year hiatus Hozier released his EP “Eat Your Young” on St. Patrick’s Day. The release included all new material and featured three songs, the title track, “All Things End,” and “Through Me (The Flood).”

In May, he released his new single “Francesca” and in June, he shared “Unknown / Nth” from his new album, “Unreal Unearth” which will be released on August 18th.

In other gig news – Rick Astley has announced two Irish dates for his upcoming tour in the SSE Arena in Belfast on March 4th and the 3Arena in Dublin on March 5th, 2024.

Rick Astley will be joined by special guests “Scouting For Girls.” Tickets will go on sale at 9.30am on July 14th.

Astley will be releasing his ninth album “Are We There Yet”on October 6th. Rick launches the album alongside its first single, ‘Dippin My Feet’.

Rick is also confirmed to play Standon Calling on July 23rd, Kendal Calling on July 29th, Paloznaki Jazzpiknik in Hungary on August 3rd, Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen on August 11th, Carfest South on August 25th, The Big Feastival on August 27th and Radio 2 Live in The Park on September 17th.