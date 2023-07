Kenneth Fox

A man has died following a collision on the N5 at Bellangare in Co Roscommon.

The collision involved a car and a lorry that occurred at approximately 4pm today.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver, a male in his 50s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.