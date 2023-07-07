  • Home >
President Michael D Higgins to undergo procedure for back pain

Friday, July 07, 2023

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

President Michael D Higgins is to undergo an elective medical procedure to relieve back pain on Tuesday.

Following the procedure, the president will continue to carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation, from Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin and from his home in Galway.

The procedure the president will undergo has been planned “for some time”.

A statement from his office said the procedure comes ahead of a busy autumn schedule, including a number of planned engagements overseas, and following the completion of “a substantial programme over the first half of the year”.

“It is anticipated that the President will carry out a reduced number of public engagements over the remaining weeks of the summer while he completes a short rehabilitation programme, during which time he will be preparing speeches for the autumn engagements and continuing to fulfil his constitutional duties,” the statement added.

