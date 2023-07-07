SETU gets green light to install Carlow’s first air dome

A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND inflatable air dome for Carlow has been approved, but will have to be removed for several months of the year.

An Bord Pleanála recently rejected an appeal to overturn a decision to grant planning permission to SETU Carlow for an air dome containing two indoor tennis courts at Mortarstown Upper, Kilkenny Road, Carlow.

However, An Bord Pleanála imposed a condition that the 70m-long dome must be deflated and removed between September and May after objectors questioned the necessity to have it erected all year round.

Carlow County Council had first granted planning permission in 2021, but the decision had been appealed by Kieran and Rosario Morris in Maple Court, whose property shared a boundary with the proposed air dome.

The couple described air domes as a ‘blight on the landscape’ and overbearing. The Morris family claimed it would negatively impact the visual amenity at their home. It would be clearly visible from their home and back garden.

The appeal noted: ‘This structure overshadowing the property is akin to a circus tent being permanently erected in the backyard.’

A photo-montage of what the air dome would look like from their home was enclosed with the objection.

The noise impact of the air blowers that would have to be activated 24/7 was also highlighted.

In response, SETU said 31 trees would be erected along the boundary to mitigate the visual impact and it would consider additional planting.

SETU said there was precedent for year-round air domes, citing Connacht GAA’s facility. On this point, the inspector for An Bord Pleanála said a permanent structure would be more appropriate if SETU wished to have use of a facility all year round.

The inspector noted that the dome would be located six to seven metres from the boundary of two Maple Court properties and 25m to 30m from the houses. The maximum height of the dome was 11m, but it was located on lower ground than the Maple Court houses.

The inspector said that the dome would undoubtedly be visible from Maple Court, but the question was its level of impact.

The proposed dome would be located north of Maple Court and “given the path of the sun, there will not be significant impact on existing dwellings in terms of sunlight, daylight or overshadowing”.

Due to this and other factors outlined above, the inspector did not believe the overall visual impact would have a serious impact.

The inspector was also satisfied that the air blowers would not have a negative noise impact. However, a condition was imposed to place the air blowers and generator in a container to minimise the noise.

***The Nationalist*** contacted SETU for comment but received no reply.